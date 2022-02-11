type here...
Entertainment

Kumai Eugene finally breaks silence on the rumors that he’s jealous of KiDi

By Armani Brooklyn
Kuami Eugene - KiDi
Contemporary Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene; Has finally broken silence on the wild assertions that there’s some sort of enmity between him and his label mate KiDi.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix on his Uncut show, Kuami Eugene confessed that KiDi was his mentor even at a point in his career henece there’s no way he is jealous of him

He added that, he took inspiration form KiDi after he hit the limelight and told himself – “If KiDi has been able to do it, I can equally do same”.

Kuami Eugene also thanked God for bringing him this far in life because he never expected to make it big at such a young age.

During the dying minutes of the interview , the ANGELA hitmaker also entreated his fans to expect more international collaborations with him.

    Source:GhPage

