Moesha Boduong may soon become the latest character to join the Kardashian reality TV series as she plans to permanently move out of Ghana.

The socialite and actress who admires and idolises Kim Kardashian as her role model revealed these new plans in a recent conversation with ace Ghanaian radio and television personality, popularly known as Bola Ray.

Moesha had previously shared photos of Kim on her Instagram, showering her with accolades and professing her dream of meeting the American media personality one day.

“Kimkardashian you are loved all over the world for your beauty and i pray that i get to meet you someday. What God cannot do, does not exist,” she captioned a photo of Kim she posted in January.

She captioned another photo, writing: “She was a socialite and became the world most followed famous beauty and fashion icon.She was a huge influence to the plastic surgery industry. Many women all over the world wanted to look like kim kardashian. God would make us great friends.And i would be your inspiration for the world to see how powerful God is”

Dreams do come true – they say right! And so has Moesha’s prayers come to pass as she has claimed that Kim Kardashian has invited her to the US for a meet-up.

She may also be acquiring American citizenship soon if everything she has said is anything to go by.

During the brief interaction with Bola Ray, Moesha said her decision to relocate is based on the judgmental and negative reception from most Ghanaians about her public lifestyle as a celebrity.

She claims she’s misunderstood and cyber-bullied for her decisions and actions – which she believes resonates well with the people of America as they understand what showbiz is truly about.

The timeline for her trip is not yet but do not be surprised when you see Moesha flaunting her American residence permit in no time.