- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician, King Promise privately known as Gregory Bortey Newman is off the market.

King Promise has tied the knot with his girlfriend in a classy traditional engagement.

The engagement came off today, 23rd Apri, 2024 at an undisclosed location in Accra, the capital town of Ghana.

In a video that has popped up online, the engagement ceremony is going off as close associates of the musician among other people are present.

Meanwhile, Ghpage.com is yet to figure out who the lucky girl could be.