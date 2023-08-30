King Promise: Second phase of Planting for Food and Jobs will create 210,000 jobs – Akufo-Addo

The President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme will create and excess of a two hundred thousand jobs.

According to the President, the scheme will also engage over a million farmers across the country.

“The impact of the programme is expected to be in the area of job creation, with some 1.2 million farmers to be enrolled in the first year”, the president said at the launch at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, adding:

“In the next four years, the programme is destined to record an annual average of two hundred and ten thousand (210,000) new farm-related jobs”.

“This will exclude other jobs along the agricultural value chains estimated at an annual average of four hundred and twenty thousand over the same period”, the president said. Targeted at building on the successes of the initial programme, the second phase of the programme is a five-year master plan for the transformation of agriculture in Ghana with focus on modernisation through the development of a selected commodity value chain and active private sector participation.”

Mr Akufo-Addo stated that the second phase, by design, “takes a holistic view and places greater emphasis on value chain approaches by focusing on strengthening linkages between actors along eleven selected agricultural commodity value chains broadly categorised into grains, roots and tuber, vegetables and poultry”.