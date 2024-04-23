King Promise’s marriage fake as chilling details drop (Video)

- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, social media went wild as a series of videos featuring Ghanaian singer King Promise surfaced, purportedly capturing his wedding day.

In the trending clips, King Promise was seen adorned in traditional attire, accompanied by notable Ghanaian celebrities including superstar Sarkodie, Soafrican, DanceGodllyod, and Efia Odo.

The videos sparked widespread speculation about the singer’s nuptials, sending fans into a frenzy.

However, GhPage have revealed that the alleged wedding was, in fact, part of an upcoming music video and not an actual matrimonial ceremony.

The revelation came to light through a series of posts on social media, including one by Soafrican earlier today, which indicated his involvement in the creative direction of King Promise’s project.

Watch the video below to know more…