Patrons who have purchased tickets for the “PromiseLand” show are left stranded.

This is after they got to the venue only to realize the entire place has not been set up for the show yet.

This has resulted in frustration whereby most of these fans have taken to social media to vent their anger about the inconvenience.

“Where is the stage?” “Why is the music not playing yet?” “Where are the artists?” Why is there a low turn-up?”

Those were some of the unanswered questions posed by these agitated fans who had come from far and near to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel to witness and partake in the “Promiselnad” concert.

It is believed the reason for the low turn-up is a reaction by the fans to King Promise’s failure to show up at the Wizkid show some weeks ago.

King Promise's "PromiseLand" concert flops as it records low turn-up pic.twitter.com/V7MScbQ9Ot — GHPage (@ghpage_com) December 23, 2022

Many believe it is a payback.