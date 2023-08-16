Kings Ruling: Research shows more young men in the world are virgins than ever before

- Advertisement -

The data comes from the General Social Study, a sociological study conducted by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago since 1972.

The Washington Post reveals that the percentage of young men in the United States, and presumably globally, who are abstaining from sexual activity has nearly tripled from 2008 to 2018.

In 2008, around 10% of men under the age of 20 reported having no sex in the previous 12 months, somewhat more than the number of women.

In the last 10 years, that number has hit 28% for men under 30—a rise of close to triple—while for women under 30, that rise was less than 10%.

Why are there more young male virgins?

Unemployment

Researchers have also discovered a “connection between labour force participation and stable relationships.”

According to the report, 54% of unemployed Americans do not have a consistent romantic partner, compared to 32% of employed Americans.

Living with parents

Young men are also more likely than young women to live with their parents; in 2014, for example, 35% of men aged 18 to 34 lived with their parents, compared to 29% of women in that age group. Those who live with their parents have a hard time convincing women to come into their parent’s house to have sex with them.