KK Fosu announces plans to become an MP in Ghana after music
Entertainment

KK Fosu announces plans to become an MP in Ghana after music

By Mr. Tabernacle
KK Fosu
KK Fosu
Ghanaian hiplife musician Kaakyire Kwame Fosu known by the stage name KK Fosu has stated that he might enter into politics in no time after his music career.

In a radio convo with Andy Dosty, the music star indicated that he would like to enter into politics after he retires from music. According to KK, It has been in his thoughts for the past years to become a parliamentarian in the near future.

Having inspired Ghanaians with his music over the years, Mr Fosu thinks he stands a chance to take the interest in Ghana he has at heart to the next level hence becoming a parliamentarian after music.

According to him, the area he would be looking at critically when he becomes a parliamentarian is agriculture and on top speaking for the voiceless and poor in the society.

I would like to be in the parliament after my music career. I wouldn’t want to be standing on stage at age 60. I need to speak for the poor. 

I want to help my country. My political ambition started three years ago and I think the constituents will vote for me. 

Since I think about them, why wouldn’t they vote for me?. I really want to go to parliament. I am not playing. KK Fosu stated.

    Source:GHPAGE

