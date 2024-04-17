KK Kabobo’s one week announced- full details

- Advertisement -

The family of the late veteran Ghanaian musician, KK Kabobo privately known as KK Kabobo has announced the date for his one-week celebration.

In a flyer available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, the one-week celebration is scheduled to come off Saturday, 20th April 2024.

According to the flyer, the one-week celebration is set to take place at the police depot social center in Accra, the capital town of Ghana.

The writings on the flyer further state categorically that the celebration will start at exactly 9 am, imploring all and sundry to come.