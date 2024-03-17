“I know he won’t marry me so I won’t sweep” – Lady accepts her fate after visiting her boyfriend

- Advertisement -

A beautiful lady is going viral with her video as she accepts her fates of not getting married to her boyfriend.

With the username @akua_kurt, she shared a reel with her followers where she was in her boyfriend’s room.

In the video, the guy was sweeping as the lady was recording him, saying;

“This is my boyfriend. I’ve come to his room and he’s the one sweeping.

I won’t take the broom to sweep because I know he won’t marry me so I’m not going to stress myself”.

Both the guy and the lady started laughing at what the lady said. Check the video out.

Checkout the video below