type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship“I know he won’t marry me so I won't sweep” – Lady...
Relationship

“I know he won’t marry me so I won’t sweep” – Lady accepts her fate after visiting her boyfriend

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A beautiful lady is going viral with her video as she accepts her fates of not getting married to her boyfriend.

With the username @akua_kurt, she shared a reel with her followers where she was in her boyfriend’s room.

In the video, the guy was sweeping as the lady was recording him, saying;

This is my boyfriend. I’ve come to his room and he’s the one sweeping.

I won’t take the broom to sweep because I know he won’t marry me so I’m not going to stress myself”.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Both the guy and the lady started laughing at what the lady said. Check the video out.

Checkout the video below

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Sunday, March 17, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
85.4 ° F
85.4 °
85.4 °
74 %
2.1mph
62 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
88 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more