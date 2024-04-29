Lois Ansaa Asiedu, a first-class Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate, has taken to social media to voice her deplorable situation regarding unemployment.

Miss Asiedu said in a heartfelt message on X that after looking for a job for several months, the time had come for her to share her plight publicly.

After earning first-class honours from KNUST in 2022, Miss Asiedu stated that she would love to work for any financial organization.

She uploaded a selfie of her stunning face and her undergraduate diploma, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics while pleading for job offers.

The message on her X account reads: “At this point I’m putting it out there that I’m in search of employment in any financial institution. Anyone with viable leads, please put me on. Kindly retweet?”

