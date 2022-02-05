type here...
KNUST fresher dies after she was crushed into by a car near campus 

By Albert
A first-year student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is believed to be dead after a private vehicle struck a number of students in Ayeduase, close to the KNUST campus.

According to witnesses, the female student was unresponsive following the incident involving the black saloon car with the registration number AS 6241-22.

In addition, three others who were with her were injured to varying degrees and were all rushed to the Tech Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the speeding vehicle ran off the road, collided with some structures, and collided with some pedestrians by the roadside.

Although it is unclear what caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control, some residents have asked the Assembly to consider building speed ramps along the stretch.

They claim that drivers on the stretch are reckless, despite the fact that Ayeduase is a hub for students due to the number of hostels in the area and its proximity to the KNUST campus.

The vehicle also killed two sheep in the process.

