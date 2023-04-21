KNUST: Girl spotted sitting on boy’s lap while they studied at the school library

- Advertisement -

A girl was seen in a viral video seated comfortably on a boy’s lap while she was studying at the Prempeh Library at KNUST.

The girl was seen comfortably sitting on the boy’s lap in the recording. Interestingly, they both appeared serious about the materials they seemed to be studying.

It is not clear whether this action flouted any regulations from the school, especially since the only thing the duo was seen doing was sitting on each other and studying.

Some social media users are confused as to whether the act by the duo is frowned upon by the school authorities or not.

