type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKNUST: Girl spotted sitting on boy's lap while they studied at the...
Entertainment

KNUST: Girl spotted sitting on boy’s lap while they studied at the school library

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A girl was seen in a viral video seated comfortably on a boy’s lap while she was studying at the Prempeh Library at KNUST.

The girl was seen comfortably sitting on the boy’s lap in the recording. Interestingly, they both appeared serious about the materials they seemed to be studying.

It is not clear whether this action flouted any regulations from the school, especially since the only thing the duo was seen doing was sitting on each other and studying.

Some social media users are confused as to whether the act by the duo is frowned upon by the school authorities or not.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 21, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Fri
    89 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News