Strange KNUST girl seen sitting in a river on campus for 6hrs speaks

By Kweku Derrick
KNUST girl in Bibini River
The closely-shaved female student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST) who was filmed seated on a chair in a river on the campus has broken her silence after putting students in fear with her rare action on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

A viral video on social media showed the unnamed woman dressed in a blue overall apparel sitting quietly in the Bibini River. This mysterious show lasted for about 6 hours, according to reports.

Her continuous stay in the river triggered horror among a section of the student body who presumed she was performing a ritual in the river. However, authorities of the university confirmed she was student but ruled out any spiritual element.

It said the student’s action “is not to scare any student but it’s an artistic part of a project for some postgraduate students,” Voice of KNUST posted on Twitter.

The student in question has responded to the brouhaha after emerging from the river.

She is reported to have said she was working with her colleagues and being in the water as part of the project was the part she chose to act out and she did it with joy.

“Good Evening KNUST, here’s the girl who was sitting inside the River after the artwork. She said it was the part she chose to do. Fear not.

It was spread across the university that the student was probably in the river to perform sacrifices to the gods which could have dire repercussions on the students.

But, there you have it! – It was all for a grade.

