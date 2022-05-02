- Advertisement -

Bernice Akyeama Baa, a female student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), died of electrocution in her apartment’s bathroom.

The late Akyeama, who was in her final year of Metallurgical Engineering, was getting ready to shower at her rented Ayeduase apartment at around 8.30 p.m. Wednesday when the event occurred.

According to the source, she was found unresponsive and was rushed to the KNUST hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The victim was electrocuted in an undisclosed method, but as part of their inquiry, authorities have ordered an autopsy.

In the meantime, her mortal remains have been transferred to the KNUST hospital morgue pending further examination.

Friends and families have started flooding social media with a message of condolence to her immediate family.