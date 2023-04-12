“I used to feed you” – KOD fires ‘grandpa” Ambolley for calling him shallow

- Advertisement -

Media personality Kofi Okyere Darko AKA KOD has hit back at highlife crooner Gyedu Blay Ambolley for calling him’ shallow-minded.

Mr Ambolley made those harsh statements when he was addressing KOD about an issue that has to do with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominations.

He had said that the award scheme had deliberately sidelined highlife artists and music and was bent on only giving out awards to their favorites only.

These words did not sit well with KOD who in a sharp rebuttal on social media, advised Mr Ambolley to learn to appreciate the thinking that goes into the VGMA nominations.

“Which awards scheme has projected our music industry like VGMA since independence? How many have projected our musicians beyond GH. How many have consistently done more than 10 years?” KOD said

“Some of our musicians have failed to evolve and are quick to blame others for their personal mishaps. When was the last time he released an album?”

Gyedu Blay Ambollye also replied by calling KOD names and using unprintable words against him. He went on to describe him as a child who is shallow-minded.

“I see Okyere Darko as a child. He is shallow-minded, the reason why he said those things,” Ambolley said.

“I am going on a European tour in May next year. My music, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s music, and in June, I will be back on tour.

Meanwhile, KOD has asked Ambolley to be grateful for the times he used to feed him and for 3 decades he had promoted him nonstop.

“I’d still straighten up an ungrateful grandfather. I fed him before and promoted him for 30 years. If anything, he owes me money too,” KOD disclosed.

The social media feud between KOD and Gyedu Blay Ambolley continues to simmer.