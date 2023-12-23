KOD knocks down a child on his way to MC an event – PHOTO

Veteran Ghanaian media personality, fashionista and the curator of Rhythms on Da Runway and Nineteen57 Clothing line, Kofi Okyere Darko aka KOD, has shared a sad news that involves a kid.
He took to his social media platforn to announce the sad news of hitting a child on his way to MC “6-Strings and Drums” event at the Platinum Bay Hotel in Abokobi on Friday, December 22, 2023.
In a post shared on social media about what happened to him, he described the incident,
“Terrible evening! Hit a kid on my way to host an event and been at the hospital since…”.
Few hours later, he added a different post sharing an update to his followers
He cautioned all to be careful this festive season.
He wrote, “God is good! Everything’s okay & sorted out. Let’s all stay woke this season. Thanks to all who checked on me. Appreciate!”.