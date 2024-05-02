Controversial spiritualist, Ajagurajah aka “Chop bar sofo” has added his cent to the cause of gospel musician, KODA’s death.

Ajagurajah who is fond of revealing the spiritual cause of the death of people, especially prominent people has waded into KODA’s death.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM on May 2, 2024, the controversial man of God blamed KODA for his death.

Ajagurajah believes KODA could have stopped the death when a prophet prophesied about his death.

He suggested that KODA could have visited the man of God who had the vision or better still, a powerful person to prevent it.

“Why didn’t KODA contact that prophet? That was his mistake. When a prophecy comes, the minute that person or a close friend of that person contacts the one who delivered the prophecy, it can be averted. Prayer does not solve such things,” Ajagurajah said.