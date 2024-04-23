KODA’s Family speaks for the first time after his death – Here’s What They Said

- Advertisement -

The family of the late gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, popularly known as KODA, has released a statement regarding his passing.

They expressed their deep sorrow and devastation at his death and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support they have received from friends, fans, and loved ones.

The statement also emphasized the family’s need for privacy during this challenging time as they come to terms with the sudden loss of their beloved son.

They requested space to heal and mourn as a family, acknowledging the shock and grief accompanying KODA’s departure.

KODA’s death, which occurred on April 21, 2024, following a brief illness, has left a significant void in the hearts of many.

At 45 years old, he left behind a wife and a legacy of impactful music that touched the lives of countless people.

As the family navigates this period of mourning, they assured that information regarding KODA’s memorial and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

This allows his loved ones, fans, and the music community to pay their respects and honour his memory in a meaningful way.

The outpouring of love and support following KODA’s passing is a testament to the profound impact he had on those around him.

His music will continue to inspire and uplift, leaving a lasting legacy in the gospel music industry.

Below is the statement:

In Loving Memory of Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA)

The Dua-Anto Family, Ewurama Dua-Anto with the Osae and Dankwa Families, and ALL the Allied Families solemnly announce the sudden passing of their son, brother, nephew and husband, Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto (KODA) on Sunday, April 21, 2024 following a brief illness.

The sudden departure of KODA has left us sorrowful and devastated; and we deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support from contemporaries, friends, fans, and loved ones.

As we grapple with the shock and grief of this loss, we humbly request privacy during this profoundly challenging time to heal and mourn as a family.

We kindly invite you to visit www.kodasmemorial.com which will be accessible shortly with information on his memorial and funeral arrangements.

KODA’s legacy will endure, resonating throughout eternity.

“Blessed are those who die in the LORD from henceforth: Yea, saith the SPIRIT, that they may rest from their Labours, and their Works do follow them.” (Revelation 14:13). AMEN