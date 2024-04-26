- Advertisement -

A self-styled Prophet has disclosed that death is hovering on the head of musician Kofi Kinaata.

According to the Prophet, just like Castro, Kofi Kinaata would get his life cut short and this is as a result of the principalities of the land following him.

Kofi Kinaata

Speaking to his church members, he urged that anyone closer to the musician should reach out to him and tell him to start praying.

He mentioned that Kofi Kinaata is going to be an international act but before that would happen they will kill him.

Watch the video below: