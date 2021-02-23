Kofi Kinaata discloses when he is getting married

- Advertisement -

Kofi Kinaata has answered the important question of when he is finally walking down the aisle.

The rapper who hails from Taadi could be making plans behind the scenes towards a marital union soon.

In a question and answer session with his fans on Twitter, a fan quizzed him on when he is finally taking that all-important decision to settle down.

Although his response was affirmative, it was vague since he refused to put a timeline on his decision.

Kofi Kinaata, in response, replied by saying that he will be getting married soon.

Nonetheless, MP for Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lante Vandepuye, recently mentioned in an interview that he is willing to offer one of his daughters’ hand in marriage to Kofi Kinaata.

The lawmaker explained that he is in love with Kinaata’s lyrical prowess while indicating that he is in love with his song dubbed ”Behind the Scenes”.