Beef Alert? – Kofi Mole and Amerado dirty themselves on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Amerado (L) Kofi Mole (R)
Social media is buzzing with yet another hot spicy beef between Younger K.A Amerado and Aposor gangster Kofi Mole.

The two hard-core musicians have raised the game and have given music lovers something to talk about for the days ahead.

In a thread of tweets sighted, Kofi Mole threw some heavy shots at the fearless rapper Amerado. His reason for such a move is probably to shoot back to fame.

The only way he could possibly gain popularity is to ‘attack’ one of the moment trending artists, in this case, Amerado.

In one of the multiple tweets of Kofi Mole, he described Amerado as a ‘Banku Artiste’ adding that the latter will never have a career until he stops imitating Sarkodie.

Amerado also landed heavy punches on the hip hop and afrobeats artiste, Kofi Mole. He replied to Kofi Mole that his music career also has died thus it has ‘made beans.

