Koforidua: 5-Year-Old girl slips and drowns on her birthday

Richlove Addobea Haminu, a five-year-old girl, tragically drowned during a heavy downpour in Koforidua on Tuesday.

The incident took place in front of her parental home near the Normal Technical School while her parents were away at work.

Reports indicate that the young victim was celebrating her birthday on the same day. She was accompanied by her fourteen-year-old sibling, who was collecting rainwater for storage. Unfortunately, the younger child slipped into the flowing water and was swept away.

A collaborative effort involving the Police, the National Disaster Management Organization, and community members was swiftly launched to rescue the girl. Despite their intensive search, the victim has not yet been located or recovered.

The family’s residence has become a gathering point for sympathizers, offering their condolences and support to the grieving family.

Magdalen Agyeiwaa, the victim’s mother, expressed deep sadness over the incident but remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

Mrs. Agyeiwaa shared her account of the tragic day, explaining that she had planned to take her daughter to KFC as part of her birthday celebration.

However, while she was in town arranging for the outing, heavy rains began. She received a distressing call from her mother-in-law about her daughter’s drowning, which shocked her as the children usually stay indoors during rainstorms.

Rosina Tetteh, a teacher at Grace Child Academy where the victim was a student, joined other sympathizers in visiting the family to offer comfort and solace during this heartbreaking time.