Koforidua: Boyfriend turns himself in to the police after murdering his 23-yr-old girlfriend

It was reported a few hours ago on our site that a jilted lover has allegedly killed his girlfriend at Trom a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern region.

According to confirmed reports, the gruesome incident occurred on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Junction 5 in Trom. community.



Commentary surrounding the sad news reports that Abena Pretty was beaten on several occasions by her boyfriend and was advised to dump him but she refused and insisted that he will change.

The boyfriend named Godwin Nii Darko once beat her to a pulp and bit off her fingers in the process.

According to some co-tenants in the house where the incident occurred, the suspect visited the girlfriend at a time when a naming ceremony was ongoing.

The deceased girlfriend believed to be 23 years, went out to meet the suspect outside and brought him to her room.

It appears the suspect killed the victim amid the noise of the naming ceremony therefore nobody heard the victim’s distressed scream for help.



He allegedly struggled with her and pushed a piece of cloth into her mouth before slitting her throat.

He threw away the knife used to commit the gruesome act into a bush at the back of the house before sneaking out.

The suspect who is in his 30s reported himself to the police later in the evening while wearing a red shirt with the inscription “Rest In Peace ” at the back.

The body was retrieved from the cold blood by police after taking inventories of the crime scene and deposited the body at the morgue.

A return to the scene with the suspect on Sunday to find the sharp object used in the murder was not unsuccessful, police said.

This is the second case of murder by a suspected boyfriend in a space of weeks in the Eastern Region.