Koforidua: Man kills mother; buries her corpse in an uncompleted building
News

Koforidua: Man kills mother; buries her corpse in an uncompleted building

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Kojo-kills-mother
Kojo-kills-mother
A 26-year-old is currently in the grips of the Ghana Police Service for allegedly murdering his mother at Kyekyewere, near Nyamekrom.

The deceased has been identified as Mad Mercy Oforiwaa who is also a retired staff of the Roads and Highways Authority.

According to the source, Madam Mercy was declared a missing person some 7 months ago after he mysteriously vanished from the area leaving her family in distress.

The family reported the matter to the police who officially declared her missing with posters in town asking people to provide information about her whereabouts.

See the poster below:

After police investigations, it was disclosed that Madam Mercy was killed by her son who has been identified as Kojo.

In a video available, Kojo could be seen in company with police officers when he took them to an uncompleted building to show them where he had buried the corpse of his mother.

The video also showed his aunty and sister weeping bitterly for this act committed by their brother and son.

Watch the video below:

