“Because you now lie for a living” – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah dragged after complaining about ageing young

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Kojo Oppng Nkrumah was accosted by wild social media users after complaining about the fact that old age has already caught up with him.

The eloquent Information Minister shared a photo where he lamented about his grey hair which was showing obvious signs of old age and perhaps stress due to his work.

Instead of courting the sympathy of Ghanaians, he was dragged and accused of masterminding the growing of overnight grey hair.

According to many, because Kojo Oppong Nkrumah now has to protect the interest of the government by sometimes lying and covering up sensitive issues, he is always under constant pressure.

The reason, he has developed grey hair at a relatively young age. Many intimated that until the Ofoase Ayerebi legislator moved away from lying and serving the interest of the government, he would develop more grey hair and age young.

@Rvch_Plans wrote: And so wat …so can’t u see sey de economy no good…all u do is think about urselfs and family members…wat do u take us for…fuel prices are jxt increasing for nothing…Change ur mentality becuz man no vote gve u say come spoil de country…tswwww

@AnsahQwamena wrote: Pressure from lying to the people is a form of occupational hazard. You’ll grow old beyond your age.

@_thisistim wrote: You know very well that E-levy won’t do anything for Ghana but politics has made you lose your wisdom and you’re in support of the policy. You are a “grown elite” man, so use your age and your wisdom PROPERLY!!!!

@KisseduOhene wrote: It shows you are urging closer to your grave and judgement is around the corner… Man will not judge you but God will….While we are bleeding you guys are feeling…

