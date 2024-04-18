Korra Obidi was sleeping with her friend’s fiancee while she was 5 months pregnant for me – Justin Dean alleges

- Advertisement -

Doctor Justin Dean, the ex-husband of popular US-based Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has alleged his ex-husband was sleeping with her friend’s fiancee while she was pregnant for him.

Recall that Korra Obidi and Justin Dean had two children before their affair turned sour.

Note that Korra Obidi and her ex-husband Justin Dean welcomed their second child Athena in March 2022 through “natural raw water birth”.

However, the husband walked out of the relationship after accusing Korra of being a serial cheat.

In a new video making rounds on social media, Justin shared a shred of evidence showing how ex-wife Korra Obidi cheated on him while expecting their second child.

Speaking further, Justin Dean asserted that when Korra Obidi was 5 months old pregnant, she came to Nigeria to sleep with her friend’s fiancee.

In his words; “Korra, my ex-wife went to Nigeria for her friends’s wedding and slept with this woman fiance, while she was 5months pregnant with our daughter, I was so upset when I found out that she has been sleeping around, part 3.”