‘Kosua ne Meko’ features in a New York Times publication

The sensational Ghanaian street food has found in way into a New York Times publication and Ghanaian social media users can’t have enough of it.

In a story published by Nigeria food blogger, Yewande Komolafe, a cooking writer for the Food section of the New York Times hype the food and added it preparation method to readers of the renowned website.

According to her “A hard-boiled egg split slightly down the middle and stuffed with a chunky tomato relish, kosua ne meko is a quick Ghanaian snack sold by street vendors.”

Right here in Ghana, Kosua ne Meko(Egg and Peper) is a sort after snack that’s sold at any hour of the day and can drain your whole cash if care is not taken.

One has to have the resisting urge to move away from vendors before they’re rendered broke after a few swallow.