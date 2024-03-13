type here...
News

Kraman, woyare – Part 3 of Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa’s ‘fight’ turns bloody (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa’s beef has turned bloody.

The two media presenters have been trading insults for the past week following John Kumah’s beef.

According to Captain Smart, John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem while Okatakyie maintains that the late MP died from cancer as his autopsy report states.

Following this misunderstanding, the two media personalities have now turned into vocal boxers.

While speaking on ONUA TV, angry Captain Smart described Okatakyie Afrifa as a dog who has lost his mind.

As bragged by Captain Smart, Okatakyie Afrifa is jealous of his calibre reason he has been attacking him.

He continued that, despite trying to follow his tracks, Okatakyie Afrifa will never be like him.

Watch the video below to know more…

