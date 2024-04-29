Krobo: Man, 35 arrested for selling extract fluids from the private parts of 3 women he killed to food vendors

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for killing three women in the Krobo area.

Reports suggest that he was hired by a chop bar operator who wanted to use parts of the women for ritual purposes.

The culprit, identified as Richard Tetteh, explained that the chop bar owner contracted him to extract foam and liquid from the victims’ private parts.

He was promised GHC500 for each victim.

Richard confessed to taking the life of one woman in Otorkporlu on February 2, 2024.

He then committed the same crime against two other women in Nuaso Ogyam Aklomuase and Sekesua within the first two weeks of April.

Currently, Richard is in police custody awaiting trial for these heinous crimes.