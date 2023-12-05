Kuame Eugene drops diss song for his former house help, Mary – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Talented Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene has released a rendition of veteran musician KK Kabobo’s popular song ‘Onyame Ehu Wo‘ which is believed to be a real to his former house help, Mary.

Kuami Eugene got emotional when he sang about God’s punishment for people who betray and gossip about others.

Despite not explicitly referring to Mary in the lyrics, the song’s title and timing suggest that the artist was frustrated with her and used the song as a means of expressing his feelings.

“In whatever you’re doing, remember that God is watching you. Remember, God is watching you if you are fond of embarrassing your fellow humans by spewing lies and backbiting them. God is watching you.

“Think about it. If you will change, change because God is watching you. You act as though you love me, but in your heart, you hate me. What didn’t I do for you? But you’re going around talking about me.

Spewing lies about me. What you are doing is one of the things God hates the most,” parts of the lyrics read.

Watch the video below