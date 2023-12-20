- Advertisement -

From the look of things, the former house help of musician Kuami Eugene is not done talking about her boss.

In a recent video released, Mary as she is known is heard saying that the Lynx Entertainment signee is tribalist forcing her to hide her ethnicity.

Mary who has since become famous for speaking against her former boss claimed that when the agent who linked her to Kuami Eugene wanted to take her to him, she gave her a strong warning.

According to her, the agent told her that Kuami Eugene dislikes Ewes and as such she shouldn’t reveal her true identity to him that she was a Voltarian otherwise the ‘Monica’ hitmaker would send her packing out.

Mary claimed that, due to this her mother never visited her when she was in the house of Kuami Eugene because he would have known that she was an Ewe judging from the way her mother speaks Twi.

