type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKuami Eugene's house help is a witch - Broda Sammy
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene’s house help is a witch – Broda Sammy

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Kuami-Eugene-and-Housemaind-Mary
Kuami-Eugene-and-Housemaind-Mary
- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has added his voice to the ongoing issue involving Kuami Eugene and his former house help Mary which has been trending online for days now.

Speaking on Rash Hour with Rashad on GhPage TV, Broda Sammy without mincing words said that left to him alone, people should stop doing good because, at the end of the day, the people you helped would come back to hurt you.

According to the gospel musician, when people see you are destined for greatness, they send a devil into your camp to destroy you and that is the case between Kuami Eugene and Mary.

He claimed that Mary the former house help of the ‘Angela’ hitmaker was a witch because he couldn’t understand why she would come out to complain after everything the musician had done for her.

Broda Sammy advised Kuami Eugene to look for a restaurant to provide him with food and not look for another person who would turn against him in future.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He said he is tempted not to call her a witch but he wants to say Mary is Kuami Eugene’s biggest enemy and shouldn’t be tolerated.

Broda Sammy wondered why Mary was granting an interview now asking if she wanted Kuami Eugene to give her all his money or if she was seeking assistance from President Nana Addo.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.9mph
40 %
Wed
83 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways