- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Broda Sammy has added his voice to the ongoing issue involving Kuami Eugene and his former house help Mary which has been trending online for days now.

Speaking on Rash Hour with Rashad on GhPage TV, Broda Sammy without mincing words said that left to him alone, people should stop doing good because, at the end of the day, the people you helped would come back to hurt you.

According to the gospel musician, when people see you are destined for greatness, they send a devil into your camp to destroy you and that is the case between Kuami Eugene and Mary.

He claimed that Mary the former house help of the ‘Angela’ hitmaker was a witch because he couldn’t understand why she would come out to complain after everything the musician had done for her.

Broda Sammy advised Kuami Eugene to look for a restaurant to provide him with food and not look for another person who would turn against him in future.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

He said he is tempted not to call her a witch but he wants to say Mary is Kuami Eugene’s biggest enemy and shouldn’t be tolerated.

Broda Sammy wondered why Mary was granting an interview now asking if she wanted Kuami Eugene to give her all his money or if she was seeking assistance from President Nana Addo.