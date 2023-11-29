type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene is a liar and a Jon Boy – Mr Drew attacks

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mr Drew has clapped back at Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene describing him as a liar and a jon boy.

The attacks on Twitter started after Eugene revealed in an interview with Berla Mundi that he had “bullied” Mr Drew into giving him his share of the profits from the hit song “Case,” which he had written.

Eugene claimed that after attempting amicable methods to reclaim his cut of the earnings, he ultimately needed to call in legal counsel to persuade Mr. Drew to act morally.

Berla questioned him further, asking why he decided to use lawyers to attack someone he claimed to be a friend but not Keche, who he claimed had refused to pay him for penning the song “No Dulling.”

He disclosed that he decided to let matters with Keche slide because he had respect for them as seniors in the industry and wouldn’t want to disrespect them with his actions.

But Mr Drew who chanced upon the interview decided to respond by calling out Kuami Eugene as a liar.

He posted: “Aside from the fact that he’s a liar, who made him think being younger than someone is a flex? Jon boy.”

Watch the video and reaction below:

Source:GhPage

