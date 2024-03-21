type here...
Kuami Eugene is spiritually dead – Prophet

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has become the latest celebrity to get his fair share of doom prophecy.

A few days ago, Kuami Eugene was involved in a serious accident on the N1 Highway when he bumped into a tipper truck.

According to an eyewitness, the tipper truck in front of Kuami Eugene’s car was moving very slowly and the musician crashed into it.

After the news went viral, many rumours went rife that the musician was dead, in a coma and other things.

His management released a statement to debunk all the claims stating that he was alive and responding to treatment.

Fast forward, a self-styled prophet has claimed that the musician is dead spiritually.

The prophet disclosed that he had seen in the spiritual realm that the Monica hitmaker had been tied and bound to die.

He mentioned that what is left now is for him to die in the physical world because, in the spiritual realm, he is dead.

