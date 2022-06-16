- Advertisement -

Angela hitmaker, Kuami Eugene has issued a stern warning to his lookalikes have started representing him at public events.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on YFM earlier this morning, the Rockstar cautioned all his lookalikes who have started performing at events in his name to be very careful because they can be arrested.

After eulogizing them for showing him massive love, Kuami Eugene stressed that they should desist from representing at public events.

In his own words;

“It’s just beautiful to have almost every young boy growing up wanting to be like you. People want to sound like me and dress like me but the only problem is when people start going in for money and impersonate me. When someone goes out there to make money off your hard work or sweat, that’s when it’s illegal,”

Kuami Eugene’s worry and disgust follow after a video that went viral on the internet a few weeks ago showed two guys who look so much like him and his label mate KiDi performing at a private event.

The striking resemblance the impersonators share with the two mainstream stars made it difficult for some people at the party to actually believe they are not real artists.