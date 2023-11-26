type here...
Kuami Eugene reacts after former househelp, Mary accused him of paying her peanuts after sacking her

By Osei Emmanuel
Talented Ghanaian Hi-Life crooner, Kuami Eugene has subtly responded to claims by his former househelp, Mary, on the challenges she faced while working for him.

Mary shared her experience during an exclusive interview and disclosed that she was paid a peanut amount of Gh400 monthly when she commenced work for the multmusician.

“When I started working with him, he was paying me Gh400. However, after one year, he added Gh100 to it making my salary Gh500. The following year he did same until he recently sacked me,” Mary stated.

Asked why she was sacked, Mary revealed she was sent on an errand by a lady friend of the reality show star but returned late that day.

“He sacked me because I returned late from an errand. Frankly speaking I got home late that day. A lady friend of his asked me to deliver something and I think I got home after 12 am that day.” Mary added.

In a Twitter post following the news, Kuami Eugene shared a popular Ghanaian phrase “Nipa bi y3 cobra” to express his shock about the allegations by Mary.

Check out the post below

