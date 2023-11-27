- Advertisement -

Mary, the former house help of musician Kuami Eugene has shared details of her sacking by the musician.

The former housemaid of Kuami Eugene has been in the news for the past few hours after her interview where she shared some details about working with the Angela hitmaker.

According to Mary, she has been sacked by the musician and her only offence was she went out and returned late one day an act her boss wasn’t pleased with so he terminated her contract.

She explained that upon her return, Kuami Eugene was very furious that she returned late and told him his peace of mind questioning her on what people might say if something had happened to her.

She went on to state that the musician gave her two options either pack her things and leave his house or he would now be paying her 400gh as salary.

Mary in the interview explained that Kuami made her leave because he was scared and worried about his reputation because of that unfortunate incident.

Kuami Eugene and his maid Mary sometime last year were the talk of the town after various video of them was shared on social media.

At the initial stage, many thought she was the girlfriend of the musician but he later explained that she was her maid and that they shared a strong bond together.

Some netizens even suggested that looking at how they are cool with each other they would be a perfect match should the musician decide to start a relationship.