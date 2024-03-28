- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has for the first time spoken after his accident a few days ago.

The musician who has been in hospital and receiving treatment since his accident got netizens worried.

This was a result of rumours that went rife that he was no more amongst the living. His management came out to drop a statement to debunk the rumours.

Well, Kuami Eugene is recovering from the treatment and has shared photos from his hospital bed with fans.

For the photos, one could see Kuami despite being on admission, making beats and recording an artiste.

Sharing the photos he captioned it: “I want to say thank you to God, My family, staff of UGMC and all of you for your prayers, your positive thoughts and your acts of kindness. The support and love that I received have been breathtaking and beyond my expectations.”

See the photos below: