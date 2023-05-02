type here...
Kuami Eugene slams KiDi for saying he speaks anyhow
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene slams KiDi for saying he speaks anyhow

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Kuami Eugene - KiDi
Singer Kuami Eugene has taken a swipe at his label mate KiDi over claims that he lacks proper communications skills.

KiDi had previously made this statement in an interview on Hitz FM in reaction to Kuami Eugene and Guru’s feud which took over social media in 2021.

“As for Kuami, he does not know how to communicate. I won’t lie to you. Even me he speaks to me anyhow sometimes,” KiDi stated.

Kuami Eugene made an appearance on The Delay Show on April 30, 2023, where the issue was revisited.

Asked how he felt after hearing KiDi’s claims that he doesn’t talk well, Eugene said,

“Yeah, I heard it and I told him to stop.”

Delay further asked whether he picked a cue from KiDi’s statements and Kuami Eugene described the ‘Sugar Daddy’s utterances as senseless.

“What he said was senseless so there was nothing worth picking from it. We live in a country where people can share their opinions. I am very opinionated and I share my thoughts in the heat of the moment. I don’t keep my concerns and brood over them, I voice them out.

“KiDi is the type that hides his sentiments and concerns. He will silently hurt over it than voice it out. He will hide in his home and brood over it and it will probably lead to depression,” he added.

