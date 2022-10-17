type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKuami Eugene to leave Lynx Entertainment; drops cryptic message
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene to leave Lynx Entertainment; drops cryptic message

By Albert
Kuami Eugene to leave Lynx Entertainment; drops cryptic message
- Advertisement -

Kuami Eugene has given fans a hint about his intention or plans to leave his record label, Lynx Entertainment.

The hint was given by the “Angela” hitmaker in a tweet he made and immediately deleted.

According to him, the time has come for him to bow out of Lynx Entertainment.

He was taking this decision as part of the grand agenda to start everything on his own as an artist who is not tied to the apron strings of a demanding record label.

Kuami Eugene, after his breakthrough in 2017, was readily signed by Richie Mensah alongside KiDi to the Lynx Entertainment record label.

Within that period, singer Mzvee, who was also on the record label, had to leave. She had given several reasons for his actions.

Will Kuami Eugene be the next to leave Lynx Entertainment?

The writing appears to be clear on the wall.

Kuami Eugene has always given a hint. Apart from his recent post with Universal Music, where many think he is headed, he has also been reposting his music videos on his Youtube channel.

His recent “Take Away” music video, which was shared by Lynx Entertainment on YouTube, was later reshared on Kuami Eugene’s YouTube page.

Kuami Eugene’s pockets of actions give a hint or clue about the clear intentions of Kuami Eugene to leave Lynx Entertainment soon.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, October 17, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    84.1 ° F
    84.1 °
    84.1 °
    64 %
    2.5mph
    76 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News