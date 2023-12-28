type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKuami Eugene's former house help performs his Monica song
Entertainment

Kuami Eugene’s former house help performs his Monica song

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Kuami-Eugene-and-Housemaind-Mary
Kuami-Eugene-and-Housemaind-Mary
- Advertisement -

The former house help of Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene, Mary has been captured in a live video performing the musician’s song.

Mary demonstrated her vocal prowess in Kuami Eugene’s songs in the video.

Mary gave Eugene a silent signal that she wanted to make amends.

Seeing that, online users made fun of her, telling her that she had wasted her opportunity and that Kuami Eugene would never be able to win her back.

Watch the video below:

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out some reactions below:

Peacewandando: “If animguase akwaaba was a person ????”

Ea_mokaasegh: “I think she was abscessed with Eugene cos eiiii ?????I can’t think far”

Celebrityfuo: “I said this thing This girl want to go back oo ??? We for go and beg kuamieugene to accept her back”

Akosuacudjoe4: “Abena Korkor’s younger sister ???”

Nanaamakoranteng1432: “Na anaawea yi 3y3 afa ne tim anaa? N’nim apowapow bi????”

Mary has been in the news in the past month after she came out to make wild allegations against her former boss and some treatment meted out to her.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Thursday, December 28, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
2.6mph
64 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more