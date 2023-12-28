- Advertisement -

The former house help of Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene, Mary has been captured in a live video performing the musician’s song.

Mary demonstrated her vocal prowess in Kuami Eugene’s songs in the video.

Mary gave Eugene a silent signal that she wanted to make amends.

Seeing that, online users made fun of her, telling her that she had wasted her opportunity and that Kuami Eugene would never be able to win her back.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions below:

Peacewandando: “If animguase akwaaba was a person ????”

Ea_mokaasegh: “I think she was abscessed with Eugene cos eiiii ?????I can’t think far”

Celebrityfuo: “I said this thing This girl want to go back oo ??? We for go and beg kuamieugene to accept her back”

Akosuacudjoe4: “Abena Korkor’s younger sister ???”

Nanaamakoranteng1432: “Na anaawea yi 3y3 afa ne tim anaa? N’nim apowapow bi????”

Mary has been in the news in the past month after she came out to make wild allegations against her former boss and some treatment meted out to her.