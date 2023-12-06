type here...
Kuami Eugene’s former housemaid maid Mary ventures into acting

By Qwame Benedict
Mary the now controversial house help of Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has found a new job as an actress.

The former housemaid has been trending in the news after her tell-it-all interview where she passed some comments about the musician.

Though the actions of Mary have been criticized by many, she has still stood her ground and refused to apologize to the musician for her comments about him.

In a video sighted online, Mary has found a new profession which is acting and has already featured in a yet-to-be-released skit where she still mentioned Kuami Eugene’s name saying she has stopped working for him and that people should mind their business.

Read some comments below:

Priscilla Annoh Danso: “Congratulations Mary! You’re a Ghanaian celebrity!??”

Graham Foxworthy: “This is the life she wanted. Let her go out there and explore. She will either learn a lesson or enjoy her exploits”.

Piesie Kofi: “That’s why we say education is good!”

Alima Adams: “She wanted this???”

Tano Isaac First: “Very soon she will be come aborn one then she will know Ghana people Very well”

Zillah Maame Serwaa: “Very soon she will become a celebrity ?????”

Source:GhPage

