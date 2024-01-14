type here...
Kudus Mohammed choose AFCON over the UEFA Champions League – Video

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaian international, Mohammed Kudus has chosen the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) over the UEFA Champions League and has sparked some conversations on the internet. M

Kudus revealed daring decision during an interview with Goal.com where for him winning AFCON is a top priority than any other trophy which includes the UEFA champions league.

According to the West Ham goal poacher, he would cherish an AFCON win with Ghana more than a Champions League win.

Watch the interview below

