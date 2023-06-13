type here...
Kumasi-Ayigya Zongo: Photos of the Beautiful GH Lady Who Stabbed & killed her Boyfriend Surfaces
News

Kumasi-Ayigya Zongo: Photos of the Beautiful GH Lady Who Stabbed & killed her Boyfriend Surfaces

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
It was reported days ago a 32-year-old woman named Jennifer Appiah has allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death at Ayigya Zongo in the Grater Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

Mother of the deceased, Madam Hawa Alhasan told reporters that her son was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital also known as “Tech Hospital”.

She however couldn’t explain what caused the misunderstanding between her deceased son and the suspect.

She is reported to have explained that “any time misunderstanding ensues between the two the woman threatens the deceased with knife and scissors any time they have a fight’’.

“I have urged my son to stop dating the woman countless times but he refused to do so until his premature demise”.

“Now the lady after killing my son has escaped, and so we are pleading with the Police to arrest and bring her to book”.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue for reservation while a police investigation has commenced.

According to a report, the suspect, also known as Maa Akua, allegedly stabbed the deceased lover, Joseph Bawa, multiple times on Sunday after a misunderstanding ensued between them.

    Source:GHPAGE

