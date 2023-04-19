Kumawood Actress Joyce Boakye Welcomes A Baby Girl

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has welcomed a baby girl, according to reports gathered by GHPage.

The actress took a break from social media during her gestation period and only returned from the hiatus Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with some good news.

Joyce who had not been seen in a long while took to Instagram to share a video flaunting her baby bump with a simple caption thanking God for safe delivery.

Several months ago, reports were rife that the divorcee was pregnant and expecting.

Meanwhile, whoever is Joyce Boakye’s baby daddy is not yet known.

Before Joyce Boakye took seed last year, she was in the news for snatching one German lady’s husband after she shared lovey-dovey photos and videos of her cosying up to her lover. She however tried to hide his identity for reasons best known to her.

But not long did bloggers discover who the man in question was and exposed his identity as a certain Nana – a German borga tagged as a certified womaniser.

A woman named Adwoa subsequently popped up on social media to claim the man is her husband when she accused Joyce of being a husband snatcher as she bitterly called her out for wrecking her marriage.

Afte the exposé, the young man left his wife and children in Germany for Ghana to chill with Joyce.