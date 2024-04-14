Kumawood movie directors do not have sense- Ghana Jesus Mebusem

- Advertisement -

Ghana Jesus, Mebusem has fired some shots at the directors of Kumawood movies, saying that they do not have sense.

In a video sighted by ghpage.com, Mebusem said the directors of the Kumawood movies should be blamed for the mitigation of the movie industry.

According to him, the movie directors, including director Jackson K. Bentum, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, and Sam Power among others do not have the sense to create.

He disclosed that the movies directed by the Kumawood movie directors lack creativity, adding that most of them too lack sense.

Citing an example, Mebusem said Kumawood got the opportunity to bring Nollywood star, Patience Ozokwor to Ghana but could not utilize her.

He noted that instead of the director to have been creative enough to make good use of the actress, he messed up big time.

He advised that the Kumawood directors should retire and pave the way for the youngsters who can create to utilize their talent.