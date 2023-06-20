Kumchacha accused of rape; Lady says he wanted to finger her during a consultation – He replies

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Lady based in the UK known as Frimponmaa has accused Man of God Kumchacha of nearly raping her and almost fingering her as well some years ago.

According to the lady, she once visited Kumchacha when she was in Ghana at his church for consultation.

During the session, Kumchaha, per the lady’s claims tried to touch her private part and get his way through her pants and sleep with her.

She explained that Kumchaha’s manhood ‘jacked’ as he was high and wanted to enter her punani at all costs, but it didn’t work.

Frimponmaa further revealed that after that embarrassing moment compensated her with a hefty sum of money.

Sofo Kumchacha has replied to the lady denying strongly that he doesn’t know the lady and that he has never done any of the claims by the lady.