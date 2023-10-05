Just in: Kurt Okraku re-elected as President of Ghana Football Association

- Advertisement -

KURT Edwin Simeon OKRAKU, the incumbent GFA has been reelected as the President of the Ghana Football Association during the Elective Congress in Tamale in the Northern region of Ghana.

Simeon-Okraku stood unopposed, but the one hundred and twenty (120) delegates present voted to retain him as head of Ghana football’s governing body.

He polled 117 votes (representing 97.5%) of the total votes cast with two delegates voting against his retention as one other delegate abstained.

Congratulations to him and best of luck on the horrendous tasks ahead.