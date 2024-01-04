type here...
Kwabena Kwabena is very hot; I will sleep with him if my husband permits me – Stephanie Benson reveals (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial UK-based Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson has finally revealed the one thing she is yet to do in her entire life before she dies.

Speaking to Emefa Adety in a recent interview on Joy Prime, Stephanie Benson disclosed that one of the things she hasn’t achieved yet is have the chance to play bedroom games with ace hiplife artist, Kwabena Kwabena.

According to her, Kwabena Kwabena is a very attractive man and she is seeking permission from her husband to sleep with her.

She also revealed that she is attracted to Kwabena Kwabena and it’s one of the things on her bucket list she is yet to achieve before she dies.

Watch the video below

